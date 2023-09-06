Reliance Retail signs JV with Alia Bhatt's kids wear brand Ed-a-Mamma

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has entered into a joint venture with actor Alia Bhatt’s sustainable fashion clothing brand of kids and maternity-wear, Ed-a-Mamma, for a 51 per cent stake, the company said in a release.

According to a source in the know, Ed-a-Mamma was valued at around Rs 150 crore.

RRVL aims to closely collaborate with founder Alia Bhatt and leverage the management strength of its subsidiary Reliance Brands to spearhead the business.

Ed-a-Mamma was founded by Alia Bhatt in 2020 as an apparel brand for 2–12-year-olds. Last year, the brand expanded its range to include maternity-wear, which was timed to coincide with Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy and was soon followed up with a line for infants and toddlers.

The brand continues to gain popularity.

“At Reliance, we have always admired brands that lead with a strong purpose and embody a unique design ethos exemplified perfectly by Ed-a-Mamma and its founder Alia Bhatt. With sustainability as its core proposition, the brand has garnered acclaim for its meticulous attention to detail, using ethically sourced materials and eco-conscious production processes. This aligns seamlessly with Reliance Brands' vision of fostering a more responsible future for the fashion industry,” said Isha Ambani, director, Reliance Retail Ventures, in a statement.

Speaking about the joint venture, Alia Bhatt said, “…Reliance can bring strengths in everything from supply chain to retail to marketing. With this joint venture, we look forward to taking Ed-a-Mamma to many more kids and parents and continuing to inspire a love for nature through everything we do.”

The brand will enter into new categories like personal care and baby furniture while retaining its core values of being child-friendly, parent-friendly, and planet-friendly. Also on the anvil is children's storybooks and an animated series that will breathe life into the enchanting world of Ed-a-Mamma, the company said in its statement.

RRVL operates an integrated omni-channel network of over 18,500 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion and lifestyle, and pharma consumption baskets and has partnered with over 3 million merchants through its new commerce initiative.

RRVL reported a consolidated turnover of $31.7 billion and net profit of $1.1 billion for the year ended March 31, 2023.

