Reliance Retail to bring FACEGYM to India, makes minority investment in co

Reliance Retail Ventures on Thursday announced a strategic minority investment in UK-based FACEGYM, a global facial fitness and skincare company, and will also bring it to India.

“This marks a pivotal step in RRVL’s continued expansion in the high-growth beauty and wellness space,” the company said in a release.

Founded by wellness entrepreneur Inge Theron, FACEGYM offers non-invasive facial workouts with skincare formulations.

ALSO READ: Reliance to consolidate consumer brands under New RCPL subsidiary “Through this partnership, Reliance Retail’s Tira will spearhead FACEGYM’s foray into India – leading its local operations and market development, and bringing the brand’s innovative concept to the Indian consumer,” Reliance Retail Ventures said in its release.