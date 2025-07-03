Home / Companies / News / Reliance Retail to bring FACEGYM to India, makes minority investment in co

Reliance Retail to bring FACEGYM to India, makes minority investment in co

Reliance Retail Ventures announces a strategic investment in UK-based FACEGYM, bringing the global facial fitness and skincare brand to India with plans to scale over five years

Reliance Consumer Products, Reliance Retail
Reliance will establish and scale FACEGYM’s presence in India over the next five years, through a mix of standalone studios and curated spaces within select Tira stores across key cities.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 9:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Retail Ventures on Thursday announced a strategic minority investment in UK-based FACEGYM, a global facial fitness and skincare company, and will also bring it to India.
 
“This marks a pivotal step in RRVL’s continued expansion in the high-growth beauty and wellness space,” the company said in a release.
 
Founded by wellness entrepreneur Inge Theron, FACEGYM offers non-invasive facial workouts with skincare formulations.
 
“Through this partnership, Reliance Retail’s Tira will spearhead FACEGYM’s foray into India – leading its local operations and market development, and bringing the brand’s innovative concept to the Indian consumer,” Reliance Retail Ventures said in its release. 
 
Reliance will establish and scale FACEGYM’s presence in India over the next five years, through a mix of standalone studios and curated spaces within select Tira stores across key cities.
 
Commenting on the partnership, Bhakti Modi, Co-founder & CEO of Tira, said, “At Reliance Retail, our commitment is to introduce world-class brands and innovative concepts and experiences to the Indian consumer. FACEGYM sits at the unique intersection of beauty, wellness, and fitness – creating a category of its own. This aligns perfectly with the discerning beauty consumer in India, who is experience-oriented and increasingly drawn to science-backed, innovative concepts. We welcome FACEGYM to our portfolio and to India, and are excited to unlock its immense growth potential in this dynamic market.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Carlyle Group may sell 10% stake in Piramal Pharma via block deals: Report

Amitabh Kant appointed to IndiGo's board as non-executive director

Nvidia set to become the world's most valuable company in history

Bajaj Finance's new loans increase 23% in Q1 FY26, AUM jumps 25%

R-Infra, R-Power say no impact on biz after SBI's action against R-Com

Topics :Reliance Retailskincarebeauty care products

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 9:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story