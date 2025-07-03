Reliance Retail to bring FACEGYM to India, makes minority investment in co

Reliance Retail Ventures on Thursday announced a strategic minority investment in UK-based FACEGYM, a global facial fitness and skincare company, and will also bring it to India.
“This marks a pivotal step in RRVL’s continued expansion in the high-growth beauty and wellness space,” the company said in a release.
Founded by wellness entrepreneur Inge Theron, FACEGYM offers non-invasive facial workouts with skincare formulations.
“Through this partnership, Reliance Retail’s Tira will spearhead FACEGYM’s foray into India – leading its local operations and market development, and bringing the brand’s innovative concept to the Indian consumer,” Reliance Retail Ventures said in its release.
Reliance will establish and scale FACEGYM’s presence in India over the next five years, through a mix of standalone studios and curated spaces within select Tira stores across key cities.
Commenting on the partnership, Bhakti Modi, Co-founder & CEO of Tira, said, “At Reliance Retail, our commitment is to introduce world-class brands and innovative concepts and experiences to the Indian consumer. FACEGYM sits at the unique intersection of beauty, wellness, and fitness – creating a category of its own. This aligns perfectly with the discerning beauty consumer in India, who is experience-oriented and increasingly drawn to science-backed, innovative concepts. We welcome FACEGYM to our portfolio and to India, and are excited to unlock its immense growth potential in this dynamic market.”
