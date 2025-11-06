Reliance trying to sell some cargoes of Middle Eastern oil in rare offer

By Rakesh Sharma and Serene Cheong

Reliance Industries Ltd. is seeking to sell some cargoes of Middle Eastern oil to domestic and international buyers, in an unusual move for the Indian refiner that’s normally a major buyer.

The company, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, has been trying to sell grades including Murban and Upper Zakum on the spot market, according to people working at companies that received those offers. They asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. It’s unclear how much crude Reliance is looking to offload.

The move by India’s largest privately owned refiner is a surprise as Reliance is typically a major importer of oil from the Middle East and Russia. The Mumbai-based company has already sold a cargo of Iraqi Basrah Medium crude to a Greek buyer.