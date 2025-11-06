ED summons Anil Ambani for questioning on Nov 14 in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday once again summoned Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani for questioning in connection with an ongoing money laundering investigation, news agency PTI reported. The latest summon comes just two days after the agency attached assets worth over ₹7,500 crore linked to Anil Ambani and his group companies. The agency issued four provisional attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Among the attached properties are Ambani’s Mumbai residence in Pali Hill and several residential and commercial assets owned by Reliance Group firms. Other attached assets include a land parcel belonging to Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg in Delhi, along with properties located in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Hyderabad, Chennai, and East Godavari. The total value of the seized assets stands at ₹3,084 crore, PTI had reported.

Case linked to diversion of public funds The investigation pertains to alleged diversion and laundering of public money raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd (RCFL). Between 2017 and 2019, Yes Bank invested ₹2,965 crore in RHFL and ₹2,045 crore in RCFL through various instruments. By December 2019, these loans turned “non-performing”, with ₹1,353.50 crore outstanding for RHFL and ₹1,984 crore for RCFL, the agency said. The agency alleges that these funds were diverted to related entities instead of being used for the stated business purposes. The case is part of a broader probe into financial irregularities and loan diversions exceeding ₹17,000 crore involving several Reliance Group companies, including Reliance Infrastructure. Ambani’s earlier questioning in August followed extensive searches by the agency on July 24, when officials raided 35 premises linked to 50 companies and 25 individuals associated with the Reliance Group.