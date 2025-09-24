Relux Electric and Tamil Nadu Green Energy to set up EV charging points

Relux Electric Pvt Ltd, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure provider, has joined hands with the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Ltd to set up about 500 EV charging stations across the State.

As part of the association, the two entities would conduct a feasibility study to identify land across Tamil Nadu for establishing the charging stations.

"This initiative aligns with the vision of Tamil Nadu to expand EV infrastructure, reduce carbon emissions and promote cleaner transportation," a press release from Relux Electric Pvt Ltd said on Wednesday.

Currently, Tamil Nadu has around 1,300 EV charging stations and it is developing a digital map to help users locate nearby charging points.