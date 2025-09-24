Capri Global Capital to raise ₹65,000 crore via bonds, loans in FY26

India's Capri Global Capital plans to raise 65 billion rupees ($732.9 million) through a combination of bonds and loans in this financial year, a company executive said on Wednesday.
The non-banking financial company aims to raise 47 billion rupees in the second half of the fiscal, after raising 18 billion rupees from April to September.
The proceeds will be used to expand the loan book and open 200 branches, Managing Director Rajesh Sharma told Reuters.
Capri Global will also raise around 4 billion rupees through a public issue of bonds, with maturities varying from 18 months to 10 years. The issue will open for subscription next week.
The bonds are rated 'AA' by Infomerics and Acuite Ratings, and Trust Investment Advisors is the lead manger for the issue.
Vinay Surana, Capri Global's head of treasury, said the company plans to raise around 10 billion to 15 billion rupees through bonds in the next six months, and could consider another public issue after assessing the response to the upcoming sale.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app