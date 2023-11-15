Home / Companies / News / Renault sets out targets for EV unit Ampere, says won't sell it cheap

Renault sets out targets for EV unit Ampere, says won't sell it cheap

The group set out financial targets for the unit, including an expected break-even in 2025 and an operating margin of at least 10% from 2030

Reuters Paris
Renault Kiger | Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 12:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

French car maker Renault said on Wednesday its electric vehicles unit Ampere, which it plans to list on the market next year, forecast 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) in revenues in 2025, more than doubling to 25 billion euros in 2031.

The group set out financial targets for the unit, including an expected break-even in 2025 and an operating margin of at least 10% from 2030, ahead of an investor day where it hopes to drum up support for an initial public offering slated for spring 2024.

The plan has been complicated by slower demand for EVs, choppy markets and increased Chinese competition, with sources close to the deal telling Reuters last month CEO Luca de Meo's hoped-for valuation of 8 to 10 billion euros looked over-ambitious.
Finance chief Thierry Pieton told reporters ahead of the presentation Renault would not sell off Ampere cheap and had ample cash flow to keep financing it should it not get the valuation it wanted for an IPO.

"We are not going to give it away," he said.

Asked if Renault could decide to distribute Ampere shares to existing Renault shareholders instead of proceeding with an IPO, he said: "Renault is always open to other options for Ampere, but the IPO is the preferred option." Sources close to the matter told Reuters last month the company was unlikely to go ahead with the IPO if the overall valuation for Ampere fell below 7 billion euros.
Pieton said Renault aimed to sell EVs at the same price as its combustion engine cars earlier than rivals, with smaller EV models reaching price parity in the next two years and bigger ones by 2027-28.

"We want to democratise EVs in Europe. We will reduce our costs to lower our prices, while improving our margins at the same time."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Renault India reaches 1 mn production milestone at Tamil Nadu plant

Renault India to re-enter mid-sized SUV segment, to launch 3 models by 2025

Renault Nissan Automotive progresses towards Carbon Neutrality vision

Renault India achieves 1 mn production milestone, targets 2-mn mark by 2030

Renault, Nissan unwind key alliance structure to pursue other partnerships

Funds over Rs 25,000 cr with Sebi in focus after Subrata Roy's death

Actis's Sanjiv Aggarwal said to be frontrunner for India NIIF CEO job

Govt slaps penalty on four firms that failed to hire female directors

Prestige Group eyes mall expansion in Mumbai and Goa amid retail boom

Meta, Alphabet, ByteDance, Snap must face social media addiction lawsuits

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RenaultElectric Vehiclesautomobile industryautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023 semifinal IND vs NZ Playing 11 LIVE: Will Neesham play?

IND-NZ semis: How New Zealand could stop India's World Cup 2023 juggernaut

India News

Delhi continues to breathe poisonous air, AQI in several parts 'severe'

Rashmika Mandanna video row: Delhi police probes Bihar youth in case

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story