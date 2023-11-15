Home / Companies / News / Prestige Group eyes mall expansion in Mumbai and Goa amid retail boom

Prestige Group eyes mall expansion in Mumbai and Goa amid retail boom

Prestige Group currently operates four malls in Bengaluru and Kochi, it plans to develop eight more malls across various stages in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 10:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prestige Group, an Indian property developer, is actively exploring opportunities to establish malls in Goa and Mumbai and searching for land in Delhi, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). This expansion initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to capitalise on the growing demand for physical retail space post-pandemic. While Prestige Group currently operates four malls in Bengaluru and Kochi, it plans to develop eight more malls across various stages in cities such as Chennai and Hyderabad, focusing on meeting consumer preferences for comprehensive shopping experiences.

Despite selling a significant portion of its retail business to Nexus Malls in the past, Prestige Group has decided to renew its mall portfolio. Plans for malls in Goa and Mumbai are slated for imminent announcements, while the company actively seeks land for expansion in the Delhi-NCR region.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


According to ET, the upcoming malls will likely exceed one million sq ft to better accommodate consumer preferences for diverse retail options under one roof. The company's expansion plans aim to develop over 13 million sq ft in 3-4 years. This would be a substantial increase from the 8 million sq ft accomplished over the previous two decades.
 
Prestige Group's renewed focus on retail comes at a time when organised retail makes up only about 13 per cent of the total retail landscape in India. Reliance Industries also recently opened India's largest luxury shopping venue, Jio World Plaza, this month. This presents developers like Prestige Group with a significant opportunity to meet the growing demand for malls, especially with brands seeking more retail space.

The firm has also reportedly recorded strong performance of the recently opened mall in Kochi, which has become the top-performing mall in the region. Bengaluru, a stronghold for Prestige Group, will also witness additional retail development, with some malls featuring integrated hotels, providing opportunities to expand the client base.
 

Also Read

World Cup semis chances: What happens if NZ vs PAK washed out in Bengaluru?

Mall sales rise amid huge footfall in movie theatres due to hit films

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs BAN Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

AlterEgo: Delhi-born MIT scholar develops headset that can read your mind

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SA Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Meta, Alphabet, ByteDance, Snap must face social media addiction lawsuits

Meta, Alphabet, ByteDance, Snap must face social media addiction lawsuits

Emirates airline to build new $950 mn ultra-modern engineering facility

JSW Steel beaten in race for Teck Resources Limited's coal business

CCI clears Mirae Group's minority stake buy in Shadowfax Technologies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Prestige groupPrestigeretail mallsmalls in IndiaMallsBS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ preview: Can India avenge 2019 semifinal defeat?

World Cup 2023, IND vs NZ semis: Here's how India fared in semifinals

India News

7th Pay Commission: After central govt, several states announce hike in DA

Isro invites innovative ideas, robotic rover designs from student community

Economy News

Cash-strapped Pakistan sold weapons worth $364 mn to Ukraine: Report

Crude oil prices edge higher as IEA raises demand growth forecast

Next Story