Renault to acquire remaining 51% stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India

Renault Group announced on Monday that it would acquire the remaining 51 per cent stake in Renault Nissan Automotive India Private Ltd (RNAIPL), currently held by Nissan Motor Corp, making it the sole owner of the company. The move is part of an ongoing restructuring of their partnership.

As per the agreement, both automakers will amend their cross-shareholdings, with each side now having the option to reduce their stakes to 10 per cent, down from 15 per cent.

Renault will retain its 18.66 per cent shareholding in Nissan through a French trust.

Nissan will be released from its commitment to invest in Ampere, terminating the investment agreement signed in July 2023.

“As a long-time partner of Nissan within the Alliance and as its main shareholder, Renault Group has a strong interest in seeing Nissan turnaround its performance as quickly as possible. Pragmatism and business-oriented mindset were at the core of our discussions to identify the most effective ways of supporting their recovery plan while developing value-creating business opportunities for Renault Group," CEO of Renault Group Luca de Meo said.

Chennai facility to continue mfg Nissan models

Despite ceding its shareholding in RNAIPL, Nissan will maintain a strong presence in India, focusing on expanding market coverage, the company said in its official release. The Chennai-based RNAIPL facility will continue producing Nissan models, including the new Nissan Magnite, playing a crucial role in the company’s growth plans.

“We remain committed to the Indian market, delivering vehicles tailored to local consumer needs while ensuring top-notch sales and service for our existing and future customers. India will remain a hub for our research and development, digital and other knowledge services. Our plans for new SUVs in the India market remain intact, and we will continue our vehicle exports to other markets under the 'One Car, One World' business strategy for India," President and CEO of Nissan Ivan Espinosa said.

The Chennai plant, with a capacity exceeding 400,000 units, will also help Renault Group to strengthen its presence in India, under the French carmaker's '2027 International Game Plan'. Renault plans to introduce the CMF-B platform at the Chennai plant in 2026, starting with four new models.

Renault Group and Nissan are also deepening their collaboration in Europe. Renault's EV-focused subsidiary, Ampere, will develop and produce a new A-segment Twingo derivative for Nissan, set for launch in 2026.

This transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by the end of May 2025. Following the acquisition, RNAIPL will be fully consolidated into Renault Group’s financial statements.