ReNew kicks off work for Rs 22K cr green energy complex in Andhra Pradesh

Green energy major ReNew on Friday marked its re-entry into Andhra Pradesh after six years, with a Rs 22,000 crore investment to develop the country’s largest single-site renewable energy complex in Anantapur.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the 4.8-gigawatt project (including solar, wind, and battery energy storage) was conducted by state industries minister Nara Lokesh. This comes a day after the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) cleared 19 new industrial projects worth Rs 33,720 crore. These investments are expected to generate employment for 34,621 people across key sectors such as energy, tourism, IT, and electronics. Since the new government took charge, SIPB has cleared 76 projects worth Rs 4.95 trillion so far, creating 450,000 jobs.

This is a new era focused on renewable energy, and Andhra Pradesh is key for India's clean energy journey. This is one of the major investments in the state since it came out with an integrated clean energy policy in October 2024, which ensured single-window clearance and restored investor confidence through contract sanctity," said Sumant Sinha, chairman and chief executive officer of ReNew. The project is expected to be completed in the next two years and is likely to create around 8,000–10,000 jobs over a period of five years.

ReNew was the largest renewable energy investor in Andhra Pradesh prior to 2019, with 777 MW installed capacity. However, the company suspended further development due to PPA cancellations during the previous administration. Its return signifies a strong vote of confidence in the policy stability and proactive leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh said.

Highlighting the scale and impact of the project, he added, “The launch of the ReNew Renewable Energy Complex is a symbol of bold ambition and sustainable progress. With an investment of Rs 22,000 crore, this project is not just about empowering grids — it is about energising hope, fuelling ambition, and lighting the way to a cleaner tomorrow.”

The combined capacity cumulatively in all phases includes 1,800 MWp solar, 1 GW wind, and 2,000 MWh BESS. This is the first major project under the Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, introduced by the Andhra Pradesh government in October 2024, offering structured incentives and fast-track approvals for clean energy investments.

Reaffirming Andhra Pradesh’s leadership in the sector, Lokesh concluded, “Every megawatt generated here sends a message to the world: India leads from the front, and Andhra Pradesh stands at the helm.”

The project aligns with Andhra Pradesh’s ambitious target of 72 GW renewable energy capacity by 2029, as announced during RE Invest 2024. The past eight months have seen a wave of clean energy investments from major players like Tata Power (Rs 49,000 crore), NTPC (Rs 1.86 trillion), Vedanta’s Serentica (Rs 50,000 crore), Brookfield (Rs 50,000 crore), and SAEL Industries (Rs 6,000 crore).