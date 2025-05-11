Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ReNew Power to build Rs 22,000 crore RE facility in Andhra Pradesh

ReNew Power to build Rs 22,000 crore RE facility in Andhra Pradesh

A government source said State Industries Minister Nara Lokesh would attend the groundbreaking ceremony on May 16

The first phase of the project involves an investment of Rs 14,000 crore, comprising 500 megawatts (MW) each of wind and solar energy. Image: Bloomberg

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Green energy major ReNew Power is set to unveil a ₹22,000 crore renewable project at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Touted as the largest renewable energy (RE) complex at a single location in India, the facility will have a generation capacity of around 2.5 gigawatt (Gw) and will include a battery energy storage system (BESS) of 1 gigawatt hour (GWh) in two phases.
 
A government source said State Industries Minister Nara Lokesh would attend the groundbreaking ceremony on May 16. The company did not respond to questions from Business Standard.
 
This will be one of the first major investments
Topics : renewable enrgy Renewable energy policy Andhra Pradesh

