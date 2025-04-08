Home / Companies / News / Revolt Motors aims to double sales outlets by end of current financial year

Revolt Motors aims to double sales outlets by end of current financial year

The company said it has expanded its dealership to 200 locations multiplying the network by ten times over the last two years

Revolt Motors
RattanIndia Enterprises' EV arm Revolt Motors on Tuesday said it plans to double its sales network to 400 dealerships. (File Image)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Apr 08 2025
RattanIndia Enterprises' EV arm Revolt Motors on Tuesday said it plans to double its sales network to 400 dealerships in the country by end of this fiscal.

The company said it has expanded its dealership to 200 locations multiplying the network by ten times over the last two years.

"By the end of FY26, the company aims to reach 400 dealerships, further strengthening its national footprint," RattanIndia Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

Currently operational in 23 states and Union Territories, Revolt continues to expand its reach in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, the company said.

It also plans to expand operations in Chhattisgarh, Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Goa, Uttarakhand, Puducherry, Assam, Chandigarh, and Telangana, it added.

"Revolt Motors is committed to making electric mobility mainstream. Our rapid expansion from 100 to 200 dealerships in just one year is a testament to customer trust and growing demand," RattanIndia Chairperson Anjali Rattan said.

More importantly, the company is reaching the real growth drivers of India's EV revolution -- riders in Tier 2 and 3 cities, she added.

"Electric mobility is no longer a metro phenomenon; it's becoming the preferred choice for daily commuting across the country," Rattan said.

Revolt is also strengthening its global presence, she stated.

"Following a successful launch in Sri Lanka last year, Nepal is set to be the next key international market, with further expansion plans in the pipeline," Rattan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Apr 08 2025

