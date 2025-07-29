RIL holds 88th position in Fortune Global 500, maintains top spot in India

Reliance Industries Ltd. ( RIL ) has maintained its position as India’s highest-ranked company in the Fortune Global 500 list for 2025, securing the 88th spot globally. While the rank is marginally lower than last year’s 86th, the company has climbed 67 places since 2021, when it stood at 155.

This marks the 22nd consecutive year that RIL has featured on the prestigious list—longer than any other private-sector Indian firm.

The Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for the fiscal year ended on or before 31 March 2025. India is represented by nine companies this year—five from the public sector and four from the private sector. Apart from RIL, the other Indian companies on the list include LIC (#95), Indian Oil Corporation (#127), State Bank of India (#163), ONGC (#181), HDFC Bank (#258), Tata Motors (#283), BPCL (#285), and ICICI Bank (#464).