Home / Companies / News / RIL holds 88th position in Fortune Global 500, maintains top spot in India

RIL holds 88th position in Fortune Global 500, maintains top spot in India

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) ranks 88th in the Fortune Global 500 list for 2025, maintaining its position as India's highest-ranked company despite a slight dip from last year's position

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom
However, the depreciation of the Indian rupee from 83.35 per dollar in March 2024 to 85.45 in March 2025 weighed on RIL’s dollar-denominated revenues. | File Image
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) has maintained its position as India’s highest-ranked company in the Fortune Global 500 list for 2025, securing the 88th spot globally. While the rank is marginally lower than last year’s 86th, the company has climbed 67 places since 2021, when it stood at 155.
 
This marks the 22nd consecutive year that RIL has featured on the prestigious list—longer than any other private-sector Indian firm.
 
The Fortune Global 500 list ranks companies by total revenues for the fiscal year ended on or before 31 March 2025. India is represented by nine companies this year—five from the public sector and four from the private sector. Apart from RIL, the other Indian companies on the list include LIC (#95), Indian Oil Corporation (#127), State Bank of India (#163), ONGC (#181), HDFC Bank (#258), Tata Motors (#283), BPCL (#285), and ICICI Bank (#464).
 
Reliance closed FY25 with record-high consolidated gross revenues of ₹1,071,174 crore, marking a 7.1% year-on-year increase. EBITDA rose 2.9% to ₹183,422 crore, with all major segments—O2C, Oil & Gas, Retail, and Digital Services—posting healthy growth.
 
However, the depreciation of the Indian rupee from 83.35 per dollar in March 2024 to 85.45 in March 2025 weighed on RIL’s dollar-denominated revenues.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zaggle acquires Rio Money for ₹22 crore to enter UPI credit card space

Sri Lotus Developers raises ₹237 crore from anchor investors for IPO

Delhi HC to hear Nayara's plea for service restoration from Microsoft

Indian shipowners urge Nayara to end vessel charters after EU sanctions

Boeing cuts losses in Q2 as jet deliveries rebound and revenue grows

Topics :Reliance IndustriesIndia's global rankingsFortune 500 listFortune 500

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story