Zaggle acquires Rio Money for ₹22 crore to enter UPI credit card space

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in fintech firm Rio Money for ₹22 crore in a strategic move to enter the high-growth consumer credit card segment via UPI.
With this acquisition, Zaggle, a major player in corporate spend management and commercial cards, has forayed into the rapidly expanding retail credit payments market, the company said in a statement.
The acquisition forms part of Zaggle's broader strategy to invest proceeds from its ₹595 crore QIP towards growth-focused, accretive acquisitions.
Founded in 2023, Rio Money offers a cutting-edge UPI app that seamlessly integrates credit into UPI transactions.
"Rio brings deep expertise in UPI solutions and the consumer credit cards space, with differentiated product offerings. This acquisition also enables us to drive innovation not only in corporate spend management but also in the consumer credit card segment," said Zaggle's Founder & Executive Chairman Raj P Narayanam.
Riya Bhattacharya, Founder and CEO of Rio Money, said, "We're excited to join hands with Zaggle, a powerhouse in spend management. This acquisition supercharges our mission to make credit effortlessly accessible through UPI.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app