Zaggle acquires Rio Money for ₹22 crore to enter UPI credit card space

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd on Tuesday said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in fintech firm Rio Money for ₹22 crore in a strategic move to enter the high-growth consumer credit card segment via UPI.

With this acquisition, Zaggle, a major player in corporate spend management and commercial cards, has forayed into the rapidly expanding retail credit payments market, the company said in a statement.

The acquisition forms part of Zaggle's broader strategy to invest proceeds from its ₹595 crore QIP towards growth-focused, accretive acquisitions.

Founded in 2023, Rio Money offers a cutting-edge UPI app that seamlessly integrates credit into UPI transactions.