Reliance Power to build Bhutan's largest solar project in ₹2,000 cr JV

Reliance Power to build Bhutan's largest solar project in ₹2,000 cr JV

Reliance Power and Bhutan's Druk Holding to jointly develop a 500 MW solar plant in a ₹2,000 cr BOO-model venture, marking the biggest private FDI in Bhutan's solar sector

Reliance Power signed a commercial term sheet for a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital Private Limited (File image)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Power has partnered with Bhutan’s Druk Holding and Investments (DHI) to develop the country’s largest solar power project in a ₹2,000 crore joint venture. The 500 megawatt (MW) project will be developed under a 50:50 partnership through a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model.
 
The project is expected to be the largest private sector foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bhutan’s solar sector to date.
 
Reliance Power signed a commercial term sheet for a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Green Digital Private Limited, a DHI-owned entity.
 
Landmark investment in clean energy
 
"The landmark solar investment in Bhutan underscores Reliance Group’s strategic focus on expanding its renewable energy portfolio, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to strengthening India-Bhutan economic cooperation. Reliance Power’s total clean energy pipeline stands at 2.5 gigawatts peak (GWp) in the solar segment, making it India’s largest player in the integrated solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) segment," the company said in a statement.
 

Electricity generated will be sold to Green Digital through a long-term agreement, the company added. Reliance Power has begun scouting contractors through a competitive bidding process to execute the project.
 
Boost to India-Bhutan energy ties
 
The project follows a broader strategic partnership established in October 2024 between Reliance Enterprises—a joint venture between Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure—and Bhutan’s DHI.
 
The agreement included plans for the joint development of the 500 MW solar plant, as well as the execution and operation of the 770 MW Chamkharchhu-I hydroelectric project.

Topics : Reliance Power Anil Ambani Bhutan India-Bhutan BS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

