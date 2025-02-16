RIL to appeal against Delhi HC order on gas dispute in Supreme Court

Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Industries (RIL) said it will appeal before the Supreme Court against the recent Delhi High Court judgment on gas migration.

"The copy of the judgment is awaited. After analysing it, the company will file an appeal before the Supreme Court of India," RIL said in a statement.

In a BSE filing, RIL added that the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court reversed the judgment of the single judge. RIL was referring to the single judge of the Delhi High Court, which dismissed the Government of India's appeal in May 2023, challenging the arbitral award.