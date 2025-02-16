Indian companies cautious amid Trump's threat of reciprocal tariffs

Indian companies and trade organisations are adopting a cautious approach, watching and waiting to see how the situation unfolds following USPresident Donald Trump’s threats to impose reciprocal tariffs on Indian exports to the United States.India runs a trade surplus with the US at $45 billion in CY24, as per Morgan Stanley—making it the seventh-largest trade surplus among nations that have a trade surplus with the United States. Some of the industries likely to be impacted by the reciprocal tariff include auto components, steel, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, say analysts.Vinnie Mehta, director general, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (Acma), says the auto components industry in India is keenly watching the developments around the reciprocal tariff. “As such, competitiveness is relative—our competitiveness will also depend upon tariffs imposed on our competitors. So, nothing is clear at this moment as the situation is evolving,” Mehta said.India exported about $6.79 billion worth of auto parts to the US in FY24. Overall auto components exports were $21.2 billion, while imports from the US were about $1.63 billion out of the total $20.9 billion imports.The steel sector is also worried over the impact of the reciprocal tariff faced by the industry, which they fear would lead to increased dumping into India from China.Naveen Jindal, president, Indian Steel Association, and promoter of Jindal Steel and Power, expressed deep concern over the US decision to impose tariffs on steel imports, a move that will further disrupt global trade and intensify challenges for the steel industry.“The US, a major steel importer, has historically imposed strict trade restrictions, with over 30 remedial actions in force against Indian steel—some for more than three decades. This latest tariff is expected to slash steel exports to the US by 85 per cent, creating a massive surplus that will likely flood India—one of the few major markets without trade restrictions presently,” Jindal said in a statement on February 10.India’s carbon steel exports to the US are already negligible due to longstanding anti-dumping duty (ADD) and countervailing duty (CVD) measures. “Yet, this decision will only add to the misery and aggravate the situation further. With the US shutting its doors to global steel, the surplus will inevitably be redirected to India, threatening our domestic industry with market distortions, price crashes, and unfair competition,” Jindal said.The ISA urged the Government of India to take urgent diplomatic action to push for the removal of longstanding ADD and CVD duties and secure exemptions from restrictive measures.As per a BNP Paribas analyst, an increase in tariffs by the US could lead to a rise in steel imports into India, exerting downward pressure on Indiansteel prices. “We note that Indian policymakers are also contemplating a 25 per cent duty on steel imports. However, no decision has been made in this regard,” the analyst said.Hemant Jain, president of industry lobby body PHDCCI, said India and the US have a resilient and steady trade trajectory. The US has been India’s largest trade partner for many years. “The merchandise trade between India and the US has grown robustly over the last 10 years,” he said.Given India’s robust economic growth, strategic importance, and evolving global geopolitical dynamics, continued collaboration and stronger India-US bilateral trade relations are expected.“We don’t see any stringent rise in tariffs, as bilateral trade is always a proper give-and-take between economies. As the US is also a significant exporter to India, bilateral tariff hikes would impact the overall trade trajectory and will not be beneficial for any economy,” he said.India is a large consumer market with diversified trade across the Middle East, South Africa, and Latin America, along with strong trade ties with Asian countries. A knee-jerk reaction will not be beneficial for any economy, he warned.“India has many options for diversifying its trade trajectory further, as demand for Indian products has gained pace in recent years vis-à-vis price competition and supply efficiencies,” Jain said.(Dev Chatterjee with inputs from Sohini Das, Asit Ranjan Mishra, and Ishita Dutt)