Reebok founder eyes India entry with world's first AI-designed footwear

Joseph William Foster is known worldwide as the founder of Reebok, and it was his grandfather who revolutionised global sports in 1895 by pioneering the spiked running shoe, shaping the success of millions of sportspersons in the 20th and 21st centuries.

In 2025, at the age of 90, Foster has now partnered with 25-year-old entrepreneur Ben Weiss to market what is claimed to be the world’s first commercially available artificial intelligence (AI)-designed footwear.

Foster’s new company, Syntilay, is not just eyeing the US and European markets but has already begun talks with factories in India to manufacture and sell the product locally. “We have pivoted into a piece of history—to AI design, 3D printing, and scanning your foot to get the size and manufacture accordingly. I think the Indian market is growing so fast. Right now, Europe and America are not moving. It is the biggest market in the world. It’s not too long before we launch in India,” Foster told Business Standard, indicating that he will be in India by the end of this year.

Interestingly, an Indian brain is also behind Foster’s new venture. Bengaluru-based independent designer Kedar Benjamin was the design director of these first commercial AI-designed shoes. The product was launched in January at a price of $150 a pair. Though companies like Nike and Adidas are reportedly providing 3D-printed shoes, they are available only in limited quantities. There are firms like Zellerfeld, Vibram, and ShoeAI, along with the British Footwear Association, that are reportedly working on similar products. “A lot of concepts are in the market. Many brands are in the process of coming up with their products. We are fully out there for the customers,” said Weiss.

What is even more attractive for customers is that Syntilay is ditching traditional shoe sizes, allowing buyers to order a perfectly fitted product using a phone scan. “We are ready to send our products to India now. I have already met with some factories in India to discuss local manufacturing. We have received samples from several factories. It depends on the cost factor. It is an incredibly important market. We already have an idea of what is working in India through our design director,” said Weiss. The shoe, with its open-toe design, can be considered a slide.