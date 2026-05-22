RITES to continue West Asia foray, war impact not substantial: Rahul Mithal

“The pilot version went live a few days ago and has connected Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority in India to two ports in UAE. The exchange of 2 customs and 8 marine messages has started. This POC of this concept opens up huge opportunities for expanding MAITRI to other ports and other possible corridors… In the next months, we will see many opportunities,” said Mithal.

While there had been concerns earlier on when the development work started last year, on data security of message exchange on the virtual trade corridor due to the sensitivity of trade data, the portal has enforced all safeguards for data security, ensuring that it does not store any data, said Mithal, adding that stakeholders on both sides have been satisfied on these concerns during the proof of concept development stage, with the pilot version going live.