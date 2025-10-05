Home / Companies / News / Road contracts need quality-first revamp, says Suraksha Group's Valia

Road contracts need quality-first revamp, says Suraksha Group's Valia

Suraksha Group's Sudhir Valia says India's road contracts should move away from the lowest-bid model that fuels poor quality and repeated monsoon damage

Highway, Road
The Mumbai-based conglomerate had acquired the Agra expressway as part of the debt resolution process for Jaypee Infratech. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
India’s recurring road and highway troubles, especially during the monsoon, are exposing serious flaws in how contracts are awarded. Industry leaders are now calling for a shift away from the lowest-quote system towards one that rewards quality, durability, and accountability.
 
“Most road contracts are awarded by local bodies through open tenders. While this promotes transparency, the selection process must involve a thorough evaluation — not just awarding the contract to the lowest bidder,” said Sudhir Valia, director of Suraksha Group and operator of the Noida–Agra Expressway.
 
The Mumbai-based conglomerate had acquired the Agra expressway as part of the debt resolution process for Jaypee Infratech.
 
‘Same roads, same problems every monsoon’ 
Citing examples, Valia pointed out that arterial routes near Mumbai — such as Mumbai–Nashik and Mumbai–Vapi — deteriorate into potholes every year, slowing traffic to 20–30 kilometres per hour and adding two hours to travel time. “This isn’t a one-time problem; it happens year after year,” he said.
 
Valia warned that the existing bidding system incentivises underquoting. “When contracts are awarded solely on price, contractors often quote unrealistically low rates and later escalate bills or compromise on material quality to cut costs. This practice poses a serious threat to long-term road quality,” he said.
 
Despite these challenges, Valia noted that India’s overall road-building costs remain globally competitive. “The cost of construction is important, but the choice of material and technique matters even more,” he said.
 
Durability through design and innovation 
He emphasised that water is the “biggest enemy” of roads and that inadequate slope design and drainage accelerate deterioration. Technologies like plastic-mixed tar, which reduces water seepage, and stone roads in hilly areas can significantly extend road life at lower maintenance costs, Valia added.
 
Toll-based projects, he said, create stronger accountability as operators are responsible for both construction and maintenance. “If problems arise, authorities can directly engage with operators to ensure timely repairs — something far more difficult with one-time contractors,” Valia said.
 
Lessons from China 
Valia urged Indian agencies to learn from China, where contracts are awarded through competitive but quality-driven processes. “The structural flaw in India’s bidding system needs urgent reform. Otherwise, every monsoon we’ll face the same nightmare of potholes and broken roads,” he said.
 
He added that local authorities must consider soil and weather conditions before awarding contracts, ensuring design and material choices suit regional environments.
 

Road construction Road assetsHighway projectHighway expansion

First Published: Oct 05 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

