Chennai firm to launch world's first all-women lunar mission by 2027

A Chennai-based space startup, Space Kidz India, is preparing to script history with the world’s first all-women scientific lunar mission by 2027. The company’s mascot and sensors are set to hitch a ride aboard Japan’s iSpace Resilience spacecraft as part of the Hakuto-R mission.

Before the lunar launch, Space Kidz plans to send a Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite between October and December 2026 as a precursor to the main mission. The initiative — expected to cost around ₹120 crore — will involve girl students aged 14–18 from 108 countries who will collaborate with the Space Kidz team throughout the project.

Partners and collaborators The Chennai-based firm is receiving support from Ananth Technologies, Hexaware Technologies, Zoho Corporation, Lumina Datamatics, and BCI Aerospace. Space Kidz rose to prominence in February 2023 with AzaadiSAT, a satellite built by 750 girls from Indian government schools that flew aboard ISRO’s SSLV-D2 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The project had support from NITI Aayog. “We will have our initial lower-Earth mission by the end of 2026. Following that, the main lunar mission — a symbol of global unity and women’s empowerment — may be launched as part of iSpace’s third mission in early 2027,” said Srimathy Kesan, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Space Kidz India.

As a first step toward the ShakthiSAT Moon project, Space Kidz has begun training students through a structured programme developed with support from Zoho. Global network of partners Space Kidz has tied up with international organisations including Meridien Space Command (UK), Alpha Impulsion (France), Macquarie University (Sydney), Space Angels (Western Australia), and Ready Jet Set (US). Countries such as Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, Eswatini, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Haiti, Liberia, and Equatorial Guinea are also contributing to the mission. Close to 7,000 students from 108 countries are undergoing training through 21 modules covering physics, mathematics, orbital mechanics, and propulsion systems. The curriculum is expected to conclude by December 2025, after which one student from each country will be invited to India in February 2026 to help assemble satellites for the LEO mission.