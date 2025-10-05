PVR Inox eyes strong festive season, clocks 50% occupancy during Dussehra

Buoyed by a robust Dussehra weekend, cinema exhibitor PVR Inox Ltd is looking forward to a strong festive season, having already crossed 50 per cent occupancy.
This Dussehra, which also marked Gandhi Jayanti, has already seen over 8.5 lakh admissions, with occupancy crossing 50 per cent, the company said.
"This festive season, our theatres are alive with the energy of audiences across India," PVR Inox Ltd CEO - Revenue & Operations, Gautam Dutta, said in a statement.
With the second quarter already showing robust growth, the company said it is "poised for an exciting season ahead", with upcoming releases looking even more promising.
While both Bollywood and Hollywood movies, including 'Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1', 'Jolly LLB' and 'One Battle After Another', have been attracting patrons to the theatre, PVR Inox said regional cinema has also shone brightly.
"Titles like Idli Kadai (Tamil/Telugu), Maria (Tamil), Vada Pav (Marathi), and Nikka Zaildar 4 (Punjabi) are making a strong impact at the box office, reflecting the richness and diversity of India's cultural storytelling," the company said.
PVR Inox has 1,757 screens across 353 properties in 111 cities in India and Sri Lanka.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
