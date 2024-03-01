Home / Companies / News / Royal Enfield wholesales increase 6% in February, exports rise 13%

As we come to close of the financial year, we are confident of a strong & healthy overall performance, and believe that we can continue this momentum for the next year as well, Royal Enfield CEO said

Domestic sales were at 67,922 units last month as against 64,436 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 5 per cent
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2024 | 2:37 PM IST
Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 6 per cent year-on-year increase in wholesales to 75,935 units in February.

The company, a part of Eicher Motors, had dispatched 71,544 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 67,922 units last month as against 64,436 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 5 per cent, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Exports rose 13 per cent to 8,013 units compared to 7,108 units in February 2023, it added.

"Over the last few months, while our new motorcycle launches have done exceedingly well, our existing motorcycles have also contributed to our strong growth momentum across bookings and retails," Royal Enfield CEO B Govindarajan said.

"As we come to the close of the financial year, we are confident of a strong and healthy overall performance, and believe that we can continue this momentum for the next year as well," he said.

First Published: Mar 01 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

