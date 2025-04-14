Rustomjee Group unveils 35,000 sft labour housing for 500 workers

Mumbai-based Rustomjee Group has introduced a 35,000-square-foot labour housing facility at the construction site of Rustomjee Urbania in Thane.

The facility, which will be a temporary fixture till the time the township comes up over the years, is designed to accommodate 500 workers across 84 rooms, each measuring 10 feet by 10 feet and housing up to six individuals. Each room will have three bunk beds. More rooms may be added depending on the number of workers.

Boman Rustom Irani, chairman and managing director, Rustomjee Group, said, “Our newly developed labour accommodation at Urbania is a reflection of that belief — designed not just as housing, but as a dignified and holistic living environment. This initiative reinforces our long-term vision to raise the standard of worker welfare in the real estate industry. We hope this sets a benchmark that can be progressively adopted across our projects and inspires a broader shift towards more inclusive and responsible development.”

The labour housing project, which the company claims to be the first of its kind in the industry, showcases a sustainable, safety-focused design — featuring a 40 KLD sewage treatment plant for water recycling, a 200 kg organic waste composter for on-site waste management, and a robust fire protection system with yard hydrants and high-capacity pumps. Workers’ accommodations, built with PUF panels, provide thermal insulation for cooler indoor temperatures and improved living conditions.

The facility will have 29 toilets, 9 urinals, and 15 dedicated bathing points, ensuring clean and accessible sanitation. A UV-based water purification system provides safe drinking water, while a fully equipped canteen — powered by 42 double-burner gas stoves — can serve up to 280 workers at a time.

Anupam Verma, chief executive officer, Kapstone Constructions, a Rustomjee Group company, said, “Housing for the workforce is typically seen as a checkbox requirement. Every detail — from safety systems to sanitation and recreation — has been curated to ensure that our workforce is cared for like any resident of an urban township.”

Beyond essentials, the facility also features an open gym, sports zones, a projector room for after-hours leisure, a full-time doctor’s clinic, maternity room, barber shop, crèche, retail outlets, and an entertainment room — ensuring every aspect of worker well-being is cared for.

The group said plans are underway to implement similar models at its other projects.