Lodha brothers Abhishek, Abhinandan resolve all outstanding disputes

Abhishek Lodha’s Macrotech Developers and his younger brother, Abhinandan Lodha’s House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), have amicably resolved all outstanding disputes through mediation and under the guidance of their parents.

Both parties agreed and confirmed that Macrotech Developers is the owner of and has the exclusive right to use the brand names ‘Lodha’ and ‘Lodha Group’, and Abhinandan Lodha is the owner of and has the exclusive right to use the brand name ‘House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL)’.

Further, both parties confirmed that ‘Lodha Group’ and ‘HoABL’ have no connection with each other. Both entities will communicate the same widely.

Both parties also agreed that Abhinandan has no rights or claims in Lodha Group or Macrotech Developers or other businesses of Abhishek; similarly, Abhishek has no rights or claims in HoABL or other businesses of Abhinandan.

Both Abhishek and Abhinandan expressed their gratitude to Justice R.V. Raveendran, a retired Supreme Court judge, who was appointed to mediate the talks between Abhishek and Abhinandan’s firms by the Bombay High Court.

“The (Lodha) family is grateful to Hon’ble Justice Arif Doctor for encouraging them to follow the process of mediation. They also extend their sincere appreciation to all family elders and well-wishers who provided their counsel and support throughout the resolution process. No further statements will be made on the matter,” both the entities stated.

It all started in January 2025 when Macrotech Developers filed a lawsuit in the Bombay High Court against HoABL over the use of the ‘Lodha’ name, seeking Rs 5,000 crore in damages.

Macrotech accused HoABL of using the brand name ‘Lodha’ and ‘Lodha Group’ for marketing its new launches and of being used by its channel partners. “The indiscriminate usage of brand name ‘Lodha’ and ‘Lodha Group’ has resulted in a lot of confusion for existing buyers of HoABL,” Macrotech had alleged.

The court, after hearing the argument, suggested that both parties resolve the matter through mediation.

Later that month, both parties submitted their willingness to pursue mediation. The court then appointed Justice Raveendran to mediate between the real estate tycoons.

However, on April 2, Macrotech accused certain entities of HoABL of using “purported” board resolutions of Macrotech for the use of the “Lodha” trademark and filing the same with government authorities.

HoABL then denied the accusations by Macrotech and filed a police complaint against unknown people to investigate the alleged offences. HoABL filed the complaint on April 3, 2025, and wrote a letter to the police on April 4, 2025.

“We have taken note of the grave allegations. Following an immediate internal review of all available records, we wish to categorically state that there has been no instance of fraud or forgery committed by us. The claim that the boards of two of our group companies used fabricated board resolutions is false and strongly denied,” a spokesperson for HoABL had said.

However, both companies confirmed that all the disputes now stand settled.

Abhinandan Lodha was advised by Kapil Sibal, Mukul Rohatgi, Ravi Kadam, Dr Veerendra Tulsapurkar, Aspi Chinoy, Karl Tamboly, and Siddharth Luthra – instructed by Rashmikant & Partners and Karanjawala & Company.

The counsel for Abhishek Lodha included Janak Dwarkadas, Darius J Khambata, and Sharan Jagtiani – instructed by Veritas Legal.