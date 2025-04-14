Home / Companies / News / TJSB Sahakari Bank plans to acquire two more UCBs and expand its business

TJSB Sahakari Bank plans to acquire two more UCBs and expand its business

Sharad Gangal, chairman, TJSB Sahakari Bank, told Business Standard that the bank will continue to look for inorganic growth opportunities

Public sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord
Premium
While the bank will continue to focus on profitable and healthy growth, it is also working to bring other struggling cooperative banks under its umbrella to ensure their revival and long-term stability, Gangal added
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
TJSB Sahakari Bank, a mid-sized urban cooperative bank (UCB), is looking at the acquisition of two UCBs for expanding its presence and business. It has already completed three and is in the process of completing the fourth acquisition of a Konkan-based UCB.
 
As part of its expansion plan, TJSB is also entering Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan for growing the footprint in Central and North India. Besides, it is also looking for expansion in Northern Maharashtra where the bank has minimal presence.
 
Sharad Gangal, chairman, TJSB Sakari Bank, told Business Standard, the bank will continue to look for inorganic growth opportunities.
 
“We acquired Citizen Coop Bank in Goa. And for one more in Maharashtra, work in progress. Plus, the bank is looking at two more proposals. It is too early to speak about them in detail,” Gangal added.
 
While the bank will continue to focus on profitable and healthy growth, it is also working to bring other struggling cooperative banks under its umbrella, to ensure their revival and long-term stability, Gangal added.
 
Another UCB active in acquisitions is Pune-based Cosmos Coop Bank.
 
The Bank amalgamated two Mumbai based UCBs i.e. Maratha Sahakari Bank and Sahebrao Deshmukh Co-op Bank.
 
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2023-24, since 2004-05, the sector has witnessed 156 mergers, including six in 2023-24, of which three were in Maharashtra, two were in Telangana and one was in Gujarat.
 
Maharashtra accounted for the majority of the mergers in the last two decades, followed by Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh.
 
Out of these mergers, 82 were in Maharashtra, followed by 42 in Gujarat and 32 in rest of India, RBI report added. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Google's global layoffs likely to hit Indian shores, with limited impact

Lodha brothers Abhishek, Abhinandan resolve all outstanding disputes

European carmaker Volkswagen plans to bring more global models to India

Tata Sons to utilise hefty TCS dividend to invest in new businesses

Ujala Cygnus to acquire around 60% stake in Punjab hospital chain

Topics :Banking sectorBankspublic sector banks

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story