SAIL launches millet cultivation training prog for Chhattisgarh farmers

Bhilai Steel Plant, the Chhattisgarh-based arm of steel maker SAIL, has launched a scientific millet cultivation training programme for farmers in the Rowghat mining region, with the aim of enhancing rural livelihoods and promoting self-employment under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The initiative will be executed in collaboration with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Narayanpur.

The Rowghat iron ore mines, which straddle the Kanker and Narayanpur districts in the state, have an estimated reserve of 731.93 million tonnes (mt). Out of this, SAIL holds Deposit-F that has an estimated reserve of 476.45 mt, which is crucial for the steel plant as the deposits in its captive Dalli Raghara mines are fast depleting.

A spokesperson for the steel plant said the initiative seeks to modernise traditional farming practices by introducing scientific methods of cultivating small-grain millets such as ragi, kodo, and kutki. Agriculture is the primary source of livelihood in the Rowghat region, where farmers traditionally grow kharif crops. However, with shifting environmental and economic conditions, small millets are emerging as a sustainable and lucrative alternative. They offer high nutritional value, along with low input cost, minimal water requirements, resilience to adverse weather conditions and natural resistance to pests and diseases.

The steel plant has begun millet cultivation in over 250 acres of farmland, with 189 farmers participating. A special training programme was conducted at KVK last week, where the farmers were introduced to advanced practices for millet farming, the spokesperson added. High-yield ragi seeds will be distributed to the farmers post training, and after this, practical and scientific field-level sowing demonstrations will be conducted by agricultural experts. The process will continue through the harvesting and processing stages, all of which will be supported by the KVK. Additionally, farmers will be guided on market linkage strategies to ensure they receive fair prices for their produce.