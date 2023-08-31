Home / Companies / News / SAIL supplies 4K tonnes of steel plates for 7th frigate ship of Indian Navy

SAIL supplies 4K tonnes of steel plates for 7th frigate ship of Indian Navy

SAIL has supplied a total of 28,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of these vessels

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

State-owned SAIL on Thursday said it has supplied 4,000 tonnes of steel plates for the construction of the seventh frigate ship as part of the P17A project of the Indian Navy.

The P17A Project comprises the construction of seven ships, of which six have been launched between September 2019 and August 2023.

The seventh frigate ship is scheduled to be launched on Friday by Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankar, Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) said in a statement.

"SAIL has again contributed significantly to India's defence capabilities by providing the entire quantity of special steel plates of about 4,000 tonnes for the construction of the seventh frigate ship under the indigenous P17A Project for the Indian Navy," it said.

SAIL has supplied a total of 28,000 tonnes of steel for the construction of these vessels.

The company has supplied high-grade steel for various defence projects, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, warships INS Udaygiri, and INS Surat, among others.

Also Read

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

US Navy ship Salvor arrives at L&T Kattupalli shipyard for repairs

Ship carrying nearly 3,000 Mercedes, BMW cars on fire near Netherlands

Murmu to launch advanced stealth frigate, de-addiction campaign in Kolkata

Russian navy ships visit Shanghai as countries reaffirm military ties

Telcos face intentional fibre cuts by cable operators in Kolkata: COAI

Amid competition in Indian market, Royal Enfield draws future roadmap

Microsoft to stop packaging Teams and Office software in Europe

L&T makes 'asset heavy' exception for $1 billion green hydrogen play

Garena's Free Fire to return to India from Sep 5 as govt revokes ban

Topics :Indian NavySAILsteel project

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story