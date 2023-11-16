Salesforce, Education Ministry partner to skill 100,000 Indian students

American cloud-based software company Salesforce on Thursday announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Education to train one lakh students in Salesforce skills in the next three years in India.

“I’ve always believed in the immense talent opportunity that India offers, but no amount of talent will make a difference unless it is properly skilled. Hence, we are delighted to be partnering with the Ministry of Education, supporting skilling and leveraging the power of collaboration to drive change,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, chief executive officer and chairperson, Salesforce India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The programme will be made available with industry-relevant, National Occupation Standard-recognised course content, according to a press release from Salesforce.

It will also include "train-the-trainer" engagements for the educators, mentorship, and employment connections to Salesforce partners and customers looking to hire skilled talent. The programme will also offer virtual internships to students.

“The Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education has decided to offer industry-related courses on the SWAYAM platform in collaboration with Salesforce with an objective to increase the employability of the students,” said Govind Jaiswal, joint secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

“By combining our resources, expertise, and network, we can create a comprehensive programme that empowers students with the skills they need to succeed in the job market. I believe that this collaboration will not only benefit individual students but also contribute to the overall growth of any person participating in these courses,” he added.

According to an official release from the company, modules for training will be customised on Trailhead based on the requirements of the programmes through the Ministry of Education, affiliated departments, organisations, and agencies so that the learners can benefit from these programmes.

Trailhead, Salesforce’s free online learning platform, will be used to train the students under the programme.