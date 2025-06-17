Raymond Realty eyes 20% Ebitda growth in FY26 ahead of July listing

Raymond Realty, which is expected to list separately on the bourses next month, is eyeing a 20 per cent year-on-year growth in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the ongoing financial year 2026 (FY26).

The company’s Ebitda for FY25 stood at ₹507 crore, up 37 per cent year on year (YoY). Gautam Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond , said, “We want to grow the top line by 15 per cent and Ebitda by 20 per cent; that is the stated policy. But I don't see any reason why we can't do better.”

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue in FY25 stood at ₹2,313 crore, up 45 per cent YoY. “Different segments of the market face peculiar headwinds and tailwinds. The affordable luxury segment that we operate in is a good space,” Singhania added.

Raymond Realty is likely to be listed in the first week of July, depending on regulatory approvals. The company was spun off as a separate entity from Raymond Limited last month. Following the record date, the market capitalisation of the parent declined by ₹6,745 crore. Singhania refrained from guessing the market value at which Raymond could list but was confident of significant value unlocking. He stated that the company may launch at least three projects in FY26 from the six joint development agreements (JDAs) it has signed and that it is in the process of getting all the final approvals.

The company’s bookings stood at ₹2,314 crore in FY25. Going ahead, it is targeting a 20–25 per cent bookings growth, as per an investor presentation. Raymond Realty has been pursuing a JDA business model. The company’s JDA portfolio has a revenue potential of ₹14,000 crore. “That [JDAs] is our way forward. All our growth is coming from JDA. We haven't done asset-heavy projects by buying land. We are focused on the JDA model,” Singhania said. Meanwhile, the company’s 100 acres of land in Thane can add ₹25,000 crore to its top line in the coming years.

“Our business started with our significant land bank. But there is a natural amount of time it will take to consume that floor space index (FSI). The land bank will continue to get consumed at 1–2 million square feet per year,” Singhania said. Raymond Realty is currently operational in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with a vast presence in the micromarket of Thane. Singhania stated that the company’s current focus is on Mumbai, but it may also enter the Pune market “at some point”. He said the company has done well despite an overall moderation in housing sales across MMR. “Currently, I see affordable luxury to be a good segment, which is where we are. I don't think we have shown a slowdown in the last quarter. We have done reasonably well,” he added.