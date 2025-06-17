Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DGCA summons Air India officials amid Ahmedabad-London flight crash probe

DGCA summons Air India officials amid Ahmedabad-London flight crash probe

On June 12, Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, following a Mayday distress call from the pilot

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday summoned senior officials of Air India and Air India Express amid an ongoing probe into the crash of an Ahmedabad-London flight, The Economic Times reported. 
The virtual meeting with airline officials will be chaired by DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, the report added. 
 
Earlier in the day, an Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London was also cancelled due to a technical malfunction, marking the fourth such cancellation by the airline in the past 24 hours.
 

Air India crash

 
On June 12, Air India plane AI-171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad, following a Mayday distress call from the pilot. The incident resulted in 241 fatalities out of the 242 people on board. A total of 265 bodies were recovered, including those of people from the nearby BJ Medical College Hostel, which was affected by the crash.
   
One passenger, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived the accident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has begun its probe and recovered the aircraft’s black box from the crash site. In response to the tragedy, the Tata Group announced a compensation of ₹1 crore for the family of each deceased passenger.

ahmedabad plane crash Air India air india express DGCA Aviation

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

