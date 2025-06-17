Home / Companies / News / TVS Motor enters Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with iQube

TVS Motor enters Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with iQube

The company's arm PT TVS Motor has opened bookings for iQube in Indonesia at an introductory price of IDR 29.9 million (around Rs 1.6 lakh), TVS Motor Company said in a statement

TVS Motor company
The company said its electric scooter will be assembled at the PT TVS Motor Company manufacturing facility at East Karawang | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its foray into the Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with its all-electric scooter iQube.

The company's arm PT TVS Motor has opened bookings for iQube in Indonesia at an introductory price of IDR 29.9 million (around Rs 1.6 lakh), TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

"Electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the two-wheeler segment of Indonesia has seen a strong growth of 101 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the last three years. We are pleased to partner with the government efforts on promoting EVs with a reliable, high quality product and attractive pricing in the form of TVS iQube," TVS Motor Company, Senior Vice-President ASEAN, James Chan said.

The company said its electric scooter will be assembled at the PT TVS Motor Company manufacturing facility at East Karawang.

"We are constantly striving to develop EV capability across our sales and after-sales network to deliver a superior customer experience," Chan added.

TVS Motor Company Vice President EV International Business, Madhu Prakash Singh, said that globally, iQube has crossed a milestone of 6 lakh customers.

"We are confident that the superior and comfortable riding experience of the TVS iQube will delight our customers in Indonesia," he added.

iQube offers a real-world range of 115 km on a single charge. It has a top speed of 78 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc to invest around Rs 12,000 crore to double capacity

Goa-Lucknow IndiGo flight faced mid-air turbulence, landed safely: Airline

Premium

Tata in talks with global consulting giant McKinsey for Air India overhaul

Maruti Suzuki sees vehicle dispatches via railways to rise to 35% by FY31

Godrej Properties acquires 16-acre parcel in Pune, eyes Rs 3,100 cr revenue

Topics :tvsTVS MotorTVS Motor CompanyIndonesia

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story