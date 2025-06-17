TVS Motor enters Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with iQube

TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its foray into the Indonesian electric two-wheeler market with its all-electric scooter iQube.

The company's arm PT TVS Motor has opened bookings for iQube in Indonesia at an introductory price of IDR 29.9 million (around Rs 1.6 lakh), TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

"Electric vehicle (EV) adoption in the two-wheeler segment of Indonesia has seen a strong growth of 101 per cent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) in the last three years. We are pleased to partner with the government efforts on promoting EVs with a reliable, high quality product and attractive pricing in the form of TVS iQube," TVS Motor Company, Senior Vice-President ASEAN, James Chan said.

ALSO READ: TVS Motor unveils 2025 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V with enhanced features The company said its electric scooter will be assembled at the PT TVS Motor Company manufacturing facility at East Karawang. "We are constantly striving to develop EV capability across our sales and after-sales network to deliver a superior customer experience," Chan added. TVS Motor Company Vice President EV International Business, Madhu Prakash Singh, said that globally, iQube has crossed a milestone of 6 lakh customers. "We are confident that the superior and comfortable riding experience of the TVS iQube will delight our customers in Indonesia," he added.