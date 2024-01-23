Samsung brings its premium play with the launch of Samsung BKC store

South Korean brand Samsung is taking competition head-on. Today, the consumer product brand announced the opening of its premium store Samsung BKC in Mumbai, just 2 kilometres away from Apple BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex), the first store opened by the smartphone giant in 2023.

Samsung BKC aims to cater to the ultra-premium buyer in India. The store is located at Jio World Plaza, the high-end luxury mall from Reliance.

This is the first store from Samsung in the online-to-offline category, over and above the latest announcement of the company where it was setting up 13 premium experience stores in India.

Samsung BKC, spread across 8,000 square feet in Jio World Plaza, will showcase Samsung’s top-of-the-line premium products. This new store showcases Samsung’s widest premium portfolio ranging from smartphones to televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and other products. JB Park, president and chief executive officer, Samsung Southwest Asia, said that the company has put together a ‘playground to bring artificial intelligence experiences at one place’. Park inaugurated the store.

Samsung BKC offers Samsung’s latest artificial intelligence experiences – from ‘AI for All’ for consumer electronics products to ‘Galaxy AI’ for mobile devices – all under one roof.

Park said that Samsung BKC is a big milestone for the company, which has been in India for over 20 years. “Today Samsung India is one of the biggest consumer electronics companies with $10 billion in revenue. Today, every Indian home has some Samsung product,” he said at the opening of the Samsung BKC store.

Park also added that over the last two decades, the company has invested in the country’s manufacturing capability and has two units, one each in Noida and Chennai. “India is one of the biggest innovation hubs for the company. Annually, the company has invested $10 billion in research and development. Our latest offering in smartphones S24 will be manufactured at our Noida plant,” he added.

The Samsung BKC store extends the convenience of online by offering the selection of products with over 1,200 choices from an online digital catalogue while also providing assistance by in-store staff. Moreover, these products can be delivered not just in Mumbai but anywhere in the country. It is also allowing a two-hour pickup facility. So, a product can be bought online and picked up from the store within two hours.

When asked about the need for an ultra-premium outlet when the company was already setting up 13 premium stores, Sumit Walia, senior director D2C business, Samsung India said that this store allows the company to cater to a different set of consumers.

“We are a full-range player serving different sets of consumers and trying to meet different sets of expectations. This store is actually part of our journey in retail understanding and what retail consumers want,” he said.

Walia said that almost 60-65 per cent of its users are going for premium products. “That is one of the reasons why we decided to come up with 13 premium stores. In addition to that, we also saw that there are ultra-premium consumers and their expectations are different. They want a full connected experience and they want to see it first-hand in a retail store, additionally the offline and online experiences. Samsung BKC is that store,” said Walia to Business Standard.

Of the 13 stores announced by Samsung last year, 10 have gone live and by the end of the first week of February, all the stores will go live.

The store is divided into eight lifestyle zones that showcase to customers how Samsung products, individually and as part of Samsung’s connected multi-device ecosystem (SmartThings), can offer convenience to them. These zones cater to different passion points, ranging from gaming and entertainment to art and yoga to cooking and laundry management.