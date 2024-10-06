Samsung officials hold talks with TN govt amid ongoing labour strike

Senior officials of Korean electronics giant Samsung on Sunday called on Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa here and discussed swiftly resolving the ongoing labour strike at their factory. The meeting was held following Chief Minister M K Stalin's directive to three of his ministers to resolve the issue at the earliest. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Nearly 1,100 employees of the total 1,750 are on strike at the factory in Sriperumbudur near here, since September 9 pressing for various demands including pay revision and better working conditions. They also demand that the Samsung India Workers' Union backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) gets registered by the state government.

Stalin on Saturday instructed three state ministers, including Rajaa, T M Anbarasan (MSME) and C V Ganesan (Labour Welfare and Skill Development) to hold talks with the management and the employees and ensure an early end to the strike.

"On the advice of Chief Minister M K Stalin, I met the Samsung's management today and had discussions on swiftly resolving contentious issues. The chief minister has also directed the Minister for MSME T M Anbarasan and myself to join the efforts of the Minister of Labour C V Ganesan to ensure a quick and positive resolution," Rajaa said in a social media post on Sunday.

"We are confident that Samsung's management and their employees will come together and arrive at an amicable solution that benefits everyone involved," Rajaa added.

More From This Section

Scores of cadres of Left parties including their state leaders were detained on October 5 when they held a demonstration without police permission, to express solidarity with the agitating workers near the factory.

Responding to the strike, Samsung India said it was committed to resolving the issues including wages, benefits and working conditions by negotiating with the workers directly.

Samsung produces consumer durables at the plant, including refrigerators, washing machines and televisions.

"At Samsung India, the welfare of our employees is our top priority. We want to reiterate that we comply with all laws and regulations of the country," the company spokesperson said.

"We are committed to resolving all issues including wages, benefits and working conditions by negotiating with our workers directly. As of now, we have been able to normalise production at our Chennai factory. We have ensured that there is no disruption to our consumers ahead of the festive season. We again urge the striking workers to return to work," the spokesperson added.