Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal, Kunal Kamra spar over service quality issues

Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal, Kunal Kamra spar over service quality issues

"Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline ...," Kamra wrote along with the photo

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 4:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A war of words broke out between Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Sunday on social media platform X over the after sales and service quality of the company's electric scooters.

It started when Kamra responded to a post on X by Agarwal, who posted a photo of Ola's gigafactory, by putting a picture of several Ola Electric scooters parked together seemingly waiting for servicing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Do Indian consumers have a voice? Do they deserve this? Two wheelers are many daily wage workers lifeline ...," Kamra wrote along with the photo.

He tagged Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari, asking: "Is this how Indians will get to using EV's?" The comedian also tagged the official handle of Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India @jagograhakjago, seeking an answer saying "any word?" Kamra further wrote, "Anyone who has an issue with OLA electric leave your story below tagging all...".

To this Agarwal responded, "Since you care so much @kunalkamra88, come and help us out! I'll even pay more than you earned for this paid tweet or from your failed comedy career. Or else sit quiet and let us focus on fixing the issues for the real customers."

He further said, "We're expanding service network fast and backlogs will be cleared soon."

To the "failed comedy career" remark by Agarwal, Kamra responded by posting a video clip of one of his shows with audience clapping and cheering and called the Ola Electric founder and CMD "arrogant and substandard".

In response, Agarwal said,"Chot lagi? Dard hua? Aaja service center. Bahut kaam Hai. (Did it hurt. It's very less. Come to service center). I will pay better than your flop shows pay you."

Kamra then challenged Agarwal to "give a total refund to anyone who wants to return their OLA EV & who's purchased it in the last four months", saying he doesn't need his money but "people not being able to get to their workplace need your accountability".

More From This Section

Premium

Samsung strike talks hit CITU roadblock; firm willing to accept key demands

Godrej, Macrotech sell properties worth over Rs 22,000 crore in Apr-Sep

LIC boosts stake in Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra from 4.05% to 7.10%

Eco Hotels looks to become profitable by end of FY26; acquires 3 properties

SBI plans to recruit around 10,000 new employees during FY25 for efficiency

"Show your customers that you truly care," Kamra asserted.

Agarwal hit back saying,"We have enough programs for our customers if they face service delays. If you were a genuine one, you would have known. Again, don't try and back out of this. Come and do some real work rather than armchair criticism."

Many Ola Electric consumers jumped into the spat and complained about the service quality of the company, asking Agarwal to address their issues.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HC stays order declaring Ola's relation with drivers as employer-employee

26-yr-old arrested after setting Ola Electric's showroom ablaze in K'taka

India's design in every chip but no India-made chip yet: Ola founder

Sent legal notice to MapmyIndia but didn't get reply: Ola founder

Auto-taxi drivers' discontent with Uber and Ola: Why Rapido is not a target

Topics :OlaKunal Kamra

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story