Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores to acquire 80% stake in Arjas Steel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (SMIORE) on Friday said its board has approved purchase of 80 per cent stake in Arjas Steel Pvt Ltd by entering into a share purchase pact.

The company did not reveal the financial details of the deal. However, the enterprise value of Arjas Steel Pvt Ltd (ASPL) is Rs 3,000 crore.

"The board of directors.... approved strategic business acquisition through purchase of 80 per cent equity share capital of ASPL, by entering into a share purchase agreement," the company said in a BSE filing.

Additionally, 19.12 per cent stake in ASPL will be acquired by BAG Holdings Pvt Ltd --an entity owned by Bahirji A Ghorpade, one of the promoters of SMIORE.
 

The deal is expected to complete within seven months, subject to regulatory conditions of the share purchase agreement.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for SMIORE as we venture into steel and value-added products manufacturing. It not only unlocks numerous synergies but also represents a meaningful forward integration for SMIORE. The acquisition will take us another step closer to our strategic transition from a merchant miner to an integrated commodity producer," Ghorpade, Managing Director of SMIORE said.

SMIORE is a private sector merchant miner and commodity producer. The company's operations span over three business segments i.e., mining (manganese and iron ore), ferroalloys, and coke and energy.

Topics :Merger and AcquisitionSteel IndustrySteel producers

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

