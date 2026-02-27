SBI leases 134,000 sq ft of office space in Navi Mumbai for its GCC

State Bank of India (SBI), through State Bank Global IT Centre, the central technology hub of SBI, has leased approximately 134,000 square feet of office space in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, at a monthly rent of Rs 1.68 crore (Rs 125.05 per square foot) for a five-year term to house its Global Capability Centre (GCC).

According to the lease-related documents accessed via Propstack, a real estate data analytics firm, the space is spread across floors 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9 of Newa Bhakti Knowledge City, Airoli. SBI has paid a deposit of Rs 10.11 crore. The rent will escalate by 15 per cent after five years in case of renewal.

Raja Seetharaman, co-founder, Propstack, said, “The lease of over 1.34 lakh square feet at Newa Bhakti Knowledge City by State Bank of India (GITC) underscores the continued preference for Airoli as a primary hub for GCCs in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).” Email queries sent to SBI are yet to be answered. “This long-term commitment, starting at a rent of approximately Rs 125 per square foot (inclusive of fit-outs), reflects the robust demand for high-quality information technology (IT) infrastructure that can support large-scale digital banking operations. It is a clear indicator that institutional tenants are prioritising consolidated, ready-to-use spaces to drive their technological mandates,” Seetharaman added.