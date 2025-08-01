Home / Companies / News / SBI to hire consultant for 10-year HR strategy on digital and talent growth

SBI to hire consultant for 10-year HR strategy on digital and talent growth

SBI plans to engage a management consultant to develop a long-term HR strategy focusing on employee engagement, talent acquisition, and digital transformation

State Bank of India, SBI
For SBI, which employs nearly 2.36 lakh people and has around three lakh pensioners and family pensioners, ELCM is critical for ensuring smooth HR operations across all stages—from hiring to retirement.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 7:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A generational shift in employees, along with their increasing expectations and the rapid rise of digital banking, is prompting the State Bank of India (SBI) to reassess its Human Resource (HR) management practices and build a "future-ready" organisation with a rich talent pool. India’s largest lender plans to engage a management consultant to develop both a 5-year and 10-year HR strategy.   The consultant will be tasked with advising on how to align the state-backed lender’s HR policies and processes with its overall performance goals, as well as benchmarking these against industry best practices. According to a document soliciting the Request for Expression of Interest, the mandate for the management consultant includes reviewing SBI’s current HR strategy, operating model, and technology landscape. The indicative timeline for completing the project is 18 months.   As expectations grow for more inclusive, agile, and purpose-driven workplaces, there is a need to realign SBI’s HR strategy. The goal is to create enhanced value through the Employee Life Cycle Management (ELCM) framework, which focuses on every stage of employee engagement—from talent attraction to post-retirement transition.   “At the bank, the aim has always been to introduce and promote policies that ensure employee satisfaction and enhanced productivity,” the company added.   A senior SBI executive noted that, over the past decade, expectations have changed for individuals joining at entry levels, whether in clerical roles or as probationary officers. These new hires view their careers at the bank as offering more immediate opportunities rather than being a long-term career path. As a result, preparing career development plans has gained significance. 
ALSO READ: SBI leads $9.2 bn QIP spree as firms tap market rally to raise funds
   There is also heightened competition in every banking segment—retail, industrial, and agricultural lending. The growing emphasis on digital and information technology has made it essential to impart new skills, while re-skilling existing staff has become crucial.   The bank is hiring more professionals with domain-specific skills and experience, particularly in risk management and digital and cyber management. Many of these new hires come in at middle and senior levels, requiring special attention to their integration with the bank’s systems, organisation, and ethos, according to an SBI executive.   For SBI, which employs nearly 2.36 lakh people and has around three lakh pensioners and family pensioners, ELCM is critical for ensuring smooth HR operations across all stages—from hiring to retirement. “It (HR Policy) is vital for operational success and employee satisfaction and offers several key benefits that contribute to the overall success of the organisation,” the lender said.   The management consultant will identify skill gaps and assess capabilities through skill diagnostics, reviewing the existing talent management strategy, and evaluating the adequacy of processes and technology for future readiness.   The transformation plan also includes a revamp and digitisation of recruitment processes. The consultancy will define digital and AI-enabled talent acquisition models—from screening to onboarding—by diagnosing existing processes. It will also benchmark talent acquisition and AI practices across peers to identify gaps and leverage points, SBI said. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNB Housing Finance stock plummets 18% on MD & CEO Girish Kousgi exit

Adani group announces $10 bn investment in Vietnam's growing economy

Over 1,000 RINL staff opt for VRS amid disinvestment: MoS Varma

Manappuram Fnance names Deepak Reddy as new CEO to lead growth phase

Premium

JAL's lenders ask bidders to submit revised plans without conditions

Topics :sbiState Bank of India YONOHR managementHuman ResourcesDigital banking

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story