US probes Waaree Energies over alleged duty evasion on Chinese solar cells

By Mark Chediak

The US is investigating whether Waaree Energies Ltd., India’s largest solar panel maker, evaded anti-dumping and countervailing duties on solar cells from China and other Southeast Asian nations.

US Customs and Border Protection has started a formal investigation of Waaree and Waaree Solar Americas Inc. and imposed interim measures because there is reasonable suspicion the company evaded duties when bringing merchandise into the US, according to a public notice by the agency obtained by Bloomberg News.

Waaree sells products such as solar modules and inverters. The company’s shares have more than doubled since its debut in Mumbai last October on an optimistic outlook for the Indian renewable sector, whose development has become a focus for the government but which has suffered a setback after the US imposed punitive tariffs on the South Asian nation.