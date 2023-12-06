Home / Companies / News / Scania India announces partnership with Hyderabad-based PPS Motors

Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 5:34 PM IST
Scania Commercial Vehicles on Wednesday announced its exclusive partnership with Hyderabad-based PPS Motors, designating them as the sole representative for Scania's mining tippers in India.

This collaboration ensures pan India coverage for sales and service of the company's vehicles, a release said here.

Speaking about the collaboration, Johan P Schlyter, Managing Director, Scania Commercial Vehicles India Pvt Ltd said, "Through this agreement with PPS Motors, we have laid the foundation for an impactful alliance focused on our mining tippers segment in India. By leveraging our cutting-edge technology, we are optimistic about making a substantial contribution to India's efforts in reaching its net-zero emission goal."

PPS Motors has established six regional warehouses across India, which have close proximity to the mining sites and are strategically connected to Scania's central warehouse in Nagpur, creating a robust hub-and-spoke model, the release said.

Speaking about the partnership, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors, said, "We are happy to partner with Scania as their exclusive distributor for their mining trucks business in India. Further, we are investing in creating additional touch points providing deeper and wider coverage.

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 5:34 PM IST

