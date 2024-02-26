Scindia to inaugurate Jindal Stainless' 1st green hydrogen plant on Feb 27

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia will on Tuesday inaugurate the stainless steel industry's first green hydrogen project set up by Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL).

The Union Steel Minister will virtually inaugurate the company's green hydrogen project, according to officials.

With the inauguration, JSL will become India's first stainless steel company to install such kind of plant on a commercial scale, the officials said.

"This project is a state-of-the-art green hydrogen facility with a target to reduce carbon emissions considerably by around 2,700 metric tonne per annum and 54,000 tonne Co2 emissions over 20 years," one of the officials said without divulging more information.

In August 2022, the country's largest stainless steel player had announced a partnership with Hygenco India Private Limited to set up a green hydrogen plant at Hisar, Haryana.

"As a first, the green hydrogen plant will catalyze our transition from thermal to clean energy in the Indian manufacturing space. Going forward, we will continue our ESG (environmental, social and governance) efforts to achieve net zero emissions and power conservation," JSL MD Abhyuday Jindal had said.