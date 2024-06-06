Home / Companies / News / Sebi warns ICICI Bank over investor outreach for ICICI Securities delisting

Sebi warns ICICI Bank over investor outreach for ICICI Securities delisting

ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, had secured a shareholder nod in March for the delisting

ICICI Bank
Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India's markets regulator has warned ICICI Bank over its employees reaching out to shareholders of its unit, ICICI Securities, to urge them to vote in favour of the unit delisting from stock exchanges, the bank said on Wednesday.
 
ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, had secured a shareholder nod in March for the delisting.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) warning letter to ICICI Bank says it received several complaints that the bank made multiple attempts to persuade ICICI Securities' shareholders to vote in favour of the delisting.
 
The bank argued that the so-called outreach was to present a factual position of the transaction.
 
The regulator said that since ICICI Bank was an interested party in the transaction, there was a conflict of interest and thus, the outreach was inappropriate.
 
"This has been viewed seriously," the Sebi said.

Also Read

Proxy companies give approval for ICICI Securities delisting bid

ICICI Bank to report Q4 results on April 27; here's what analysts expect

ICICI Securities delisting gets nod, setting up merger with ICICI Bank

ICICI Securities receives approval of shareholders for delisting

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

BNPL startup Simpl undertakes second round of layoffs in less than a month

ITC shareholders approve demerger of hotels biz with 99.6% majority

Wipro bags $500 million deal from US communication service provider

NCLAT dismisses plea filed by foreign investors against edtech giant Byju's

Tata Steel in talks with Dutch govt on proposed decarbonisation roadmap

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SEBIICICI Bank ICICI SecuritiesSecurities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story