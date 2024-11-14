SECI issues showcause to Reliance Power, considers criminal action

The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) has issued a showcause notice to Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power, asking why it should not take criminal action against the company for submitting “fake bank documents” through a bank that has no branch from where the documents supposedly originated.

“It is hereby intimated that SECI has issued showcause notices to the entities, namely M/s Reliance Power Ltd and M/s Reliance NU BESS Ltd, seeking explanation as to why SECI should not initiate criminal proceedings against them, in view of the fraudulent and forged actions,” said the agency in a public notice dated November 13. SECI operates under the aegis of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

This follows SECI barring R-Power from participating in any of its future tenders for three years due to the submission of a fake document for a tender floated by the state-run entity in June this year.

“Subsequent to the debarment notices issued by SECI to the entities, namely Reliance Power Ltd and Reliance NU BESS Ltd, on account of submission of a fake endorsement of a foreign bank guarantee (BG) as part of its bid submission, it was discovered that the said BG submitted by Reliance NU BESS Ltd (known as M/s Maharashtra Energy Generation Ltd at the time of bid submission) was also fake,” noted SECI in its latest notice.

Earlier this month, this paper reported that R-Power had submitted invalid bank documents twice for the said tender using an email ID later flagged by the State Bank of India (SBI) as fake. SECI did not respond to Business Standard's emailed queries at that time.

In its latest notice, SECI stated that its investigation revealed the BG was fake, as the issuing foreign bank has no branch in the Philippines, where the BG was purportedly issued. “The Bidder had submitted a BG purportedly issued by FirstRand Bank, through its branch supposedly in Manila City, Manila, Philippines. Upon detailed investigation, it was confirmed by the Indian branch of the bank that no such branch exists in the Philippines, leading SECI to conclude that the BG submitted was a fake document,” the notice stated.

The agency also highlighted that the company demonstrated malafide intent through its actions. “The repeated submission of a fake bank guarantee (BG) along with its counterfeit endorsement has been deemed a deliberate act by the Bidder, intended to vitiate the tendering process and to secure the project capacity through fraudulent means. This conduct demonstrates malafide intent to manipulate the outcome,” the notice stated.

More From This Section

The SECI notice has also implicated the parent company. “Furthermore, it is concluded that the actions of the Bidder implicate the Parent Company, which had provided its financial strength to the Bidder, enabling it to meet the qualification requirements for the tender, making the Parent Company equally accountable in this matter,” it said.

In response to the showcause notice, Reliance Power, in an exchange filing, said, “The Company and its subsidiaries acted bonafidely and have been victims of fraud, forgery, and a cheating conspiracy.” The company attached an excerpt of the First Information Report (FIR) it filed against a third party that arranged the BG but did not disclose the name.

Reliance Power stated that it has filed a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police against the third party on October 16, 2024, based on which an FIR was registered on November 11, 2024. The matter is under investigation, and the due process of law will follow, it said.