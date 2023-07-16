Home / Companies / News / See my role as non-executive board member, shareholder, says Uday Kotak

See my role as non-executive board member, shareholder, says Uday Kotak

Kotak's current term as MD & CEO in Kotak Mahindra Bank ends on 31 December 2023

BS Reporter Mumbai
Uday Kotak, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 3:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uday Kotak, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, said in the bank’s annual report for 2022-23 that he sees himself as a non-executive board member and a strategic shareholder, going forward.

Kotak’s current term as MD & CEO in Kotak Mahindra Bank ends on 31 December 2023.

“Going forward, I see my role as a non-executive board governance member and a strategic shareholder with a long term perspective of nurturing a world class institution,” he said while addressing the shareholders in the bank’s annual report.

On April 21, 2023, the bank informed the exchanges about the resolution regarding the appointment of Kotak as non-executive, non-independent director of the bank upon his ceasing the post of MD & CEO.

In April 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to cap the tenure of MD & CEO of a bank – who is also a promoter or a majority shareholder – at 12 years, which could be extended by 3 years under extraordinary circumstances.

“It is unusual in today’s world of banking anywhere to have an individual with approximately 26 per cent skin in the game with disproportionate family assets in one stock, emotionally attached to living his dream of making India proud,” Kotak said.

RBI norms allow promoters to have a maximum 26 per cent stake in a bank. Kotak has been heading the bank since its inception in 2004.

He said, the bank, which is a product of India’s growth story and financial sector evolution, was at the right place at the right time.

"We have created value for stakeholders and now provide approximately 100,000 direct jobs and a multiple of that in indirect jobs. An investor who invested Rs 10,000 with us in 1985 would be worth Rs 300 crore today. Most importantly, we have built an institution, on the basic tenets of trust and transparency,” he said.

He said that in the last one year alone, the bank has hired a new CTO (chief technology officer), a Chief of Customer Experience, a Head of Brand, Product and Marketing and a Chief of Retail and Commercial Risk to drive potentially transformative changes in each of these areas.

“At the same time we will grow internal talent, which is future ready,” he said.

He said both India’s macro and micro picture is in good shape.

“At this stage, a virtuous cycle for India is on the cards. Our financial sector is in its Goldilocks period. Clock striking midnight seems far away for Cinderella,” he said, adding that the Indian financial sector needs significant capacity building for this aspiration.
 
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt Ltd

Also Read

Oldest Indian billionaire, champion of education: Who was Keshub Mahindra?

Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle sales up 36% in April, exports shrink 33%

Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated net profit rises 17% in Q3FY23

Mahindra can't build Scorpio fast enough; plans a boost in production

Mahindra's 5-door Thar to be launched in South Africa on Aug 15; details

China's Xiaomi bets bigger on India retail stores amid Samsung rivalry

Hope to have 70% staff back in office by FY24-end, says HCLTech CEO

K'taka HC stays transfer of shares worth Rs 2.51 cr in TD Power System Ltd

ONGC revamp: New director to spearhead new energy, petrochem business

India to push G20 to raise share of taxes on cos which earn excess profit

Topics :Uday KotakKotak Mahindra Bank

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 3:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story