Home / Companies / News / NMDC Steel becomes 1st Indian firm to get BIS license for hot rolled steel

NMDC Steel becomes 1st Indian firm to get BIS license for hot rolled steel

The NSL operates with a capacity of 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant located at Nagarnar in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh

NMDC
The company said that the certification underscores NMDC Steel’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable development. Photo: X@nmdclimited
R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 11:19 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has bagged an Indian Standards (IS) license for hot rolled steel strip, sheet, and plates for pipeline transportation systems, a first for any Indian company.
 
The NSL operates with a capacity of 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant located at Nagarnar in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. It comes under the ministry of steel.
 
The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the IS 18384:2023 certification was presented by the BIS during the World Standards Day 2025 celebration held at Raipur on October 16. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai gave the award to Amrit Narayan, chief general manager (Steel), NMDC.
 
The company said that the certification underscores NMDC Steel’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable development. It reinforces NSL’s vision to produce world-class steel products that meet the most demanding standards of safety and performance in the petroleum and natural gas sectors, the company said.
 
The IS 18384:2023 certification is given for excellence in steel products designed for pipeline transportation systems in the petroleum and natural gas industry. It highlights NMDC Steel’s focus on technological advancement, superior product quality, and sustainable manufacturing practices.
 
Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC Steel, said, “We are proud to be the first in India to receive this BIS license. It is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our contribution towards strengthening India’s industrial standards and infrastructure.”
 
NSL commenced commercial production on August 31, 2023, and has rapidly emerged as a key player in India’s steel industry.
 
In the last financial year, the company reported a sharp year-on-year revenue increase and continued sequential improvement, driven by the successful ramp-up of its state-of-the-art 3 MTPA integrated steel plant at Nagarnar.
 
For the financial year 2025(FY25), NMDC Steel reported revenue from operations of ₹8,503.05 crore, registering a robust 179 per cent growth over ₹3,048.99 crore in FY24.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Action around trustee term kicks in at Tata Trusts amid ongoing tension

Chopard to expand jewellery presence in India with two boutiques in 2026

Premium

LTTS expects headcount drop in third quarter as more work gets automated

NTPC begins commercial operations of 38 MW solar capacity in Gujarat

Eternal gets GST demand order, penalty worth ₹128 crore from UP officials

Topics :NMDCSteel producersSteel firmsBIS

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story