NMDC Steel becomes 1st Indian firm to get BIS license for hot rolled steel

State-owned NMDC Steel Limited (NSL) has bagged an Indian Standards (IS) license for hot rolled steel strip, sheet, and plates for pipeline transportation systems, a first for any Indian company.

The NSL operates with a capacity of 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) integrated steel plant located at Nagarnar in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh. It comes under the ministry of steel.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the IS 18384:2023 certification was presented by the BIS during the World Standards Day 2025 celebration held at Raipur on October 16. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai gave the award to Amrit Narayan, chief general manager (Steel), NMDC.

The company said that the certification underscores NMDC Steel’s commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainable development. It reinforces NSL’s vision to produce world-class steel products that meet the most demanding standards of safety and performance in the petroleum and natural gas sectors, the company said. The IS 18384:2023 certification is given for excellence in steel products designed for pipeline transportation systems in the petroleum and natural gas industry. It highlights NMDC Steel’s focus on technological advancement, superior product quality, and sustainable manufacturing practices. Amitava Mukherjee, CMD, NMDC Steel, said, “We are proud to be the first in India to receive this BIS license. It is a testament to our dedication to excellence and our contribution towards strengthening India’s industrial standards and infrastructure.”