Home / Companies / News / AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, others down for thousands of users

AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, others down for thousands of users

Over 1,100 users reported issues with AWS in the past 24 hours, with most of the reports coming from the United States

Amazon web services, AWS, Amazon
Users took to X to express their frustration and curiosity. | Image Credit: Bloomberg
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Multiple platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Prime Video, Perplexity AI, and Snapchat, were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to Downdetector.
 
Over 1,100 users reported issues with AWS in the past 24 hours, with most of the reports coming from the United States.
 
Several other platforms, including Roblox, McDonald’s, Coinbase, Canva, and Goodreads, also experienced outages, prompting widespread discussion on X. 
 
Users took to X to express their frustration and curiosity. One posted a screenshot of multiple platforms that were down, captioning, “What is going on? Everything is down.” Another asked, “Current widespread outages across the globe, could a cyberattack be to blame?”

Snapchat users flock to X

Snapchat was down for thousands of users. At least 9,000 users reported that the app was not working, with 91 per cent facing login issues, 6 per cent encountering problems uploading content, and 3 per cent unable to access their feed.
 
Some users noted the humour in the situation. One joked, “Snapchat down, suddenly everyone’s mirror is the most terrifying app!” Another remarked, “Everyone is checking on X if Snapchat is down.”

Perplexity users face problems

Perplexity AI was also affected, with over 200 users reporting issues. Among them, 53 per cent could not access the website, while 36 per cent experienced problems with the app.
 
Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, confirmed that the outage was due to an AWS issue. “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. We’re working on resolving it,” he wrote on X.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NMDC Steel becomes 1st Indian firm to get BIS license for hot rolled steel

Premium

Action around trustee term kicks in at Tata Trusts amid ongoing tension

Chopard to expand jewellery presence in India with two boutiques in 2026

Premium

LTTS expects headcount drop in third quarter as more work gets automated

NTPC begins commercial operations of 38 MW solar capacity in Gujarat

Topics :SnapchatAmazonAmazon PrimeAmazon Prime VideoBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story