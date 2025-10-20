AWS, Canva, Snapchat, Perplexity AI, others down for thousands of users

Multiple platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon Prime Video, Perplexity AI, and Snapchat, were down for thousands of users on Monday, according to Downdetector.

Over 1,100 users reported issues with AWS in the past 24 hours, with most of the reports coming from the United States.

ALSO READ: Amazon may lay off 15% of HR roles, others in fresh round of job cuts Several other platforms, including Roblox, McDonald’s, Coinbase, Canva, and Goodreads, also experienced outages, prompting widespread discussion on X.

Users took to X to express their frustration and curiosity. One posted a screenshot of multiple platforms that were down, captioning, “What is going on? Everything is down.” Another asked, “Current widespread outages across the globe, could a cyberattack be to blame?”

Snapchat users flock to X Snapchat was down for thousands of users. At least 9,000 users reported that the app was not working, with 91 per cent facing login issues, 6 per cent encountering problems uploading content, and 3 per cent unable to access their feed. Some users noted the humour in the situation. One joked, “Snapchat down, suddenly everyone’s mirror is the most terrifying app!” Another remarked, “Everyone is checking on X if Snapchat is down.” Perplexity users face problems Perplexity AI was also affected, with over 200 users reporting issues. Among them, 53 per cent could not access the website, while 36 per cent experienced problems with the app.