Shapoorji Mistry exits Afcons chair, son Pallon Mistry joins board

After more than 13 years as Afcons Chairman, Shapoorji Mistry steps down to become Chairman Emeritus while his son Pallon Mistry joins the board, marking a generational transition

Pallon Mistry
Pallon Shapoorji Mistry, will join the board as a non-executive director.
BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
Afcons Infrastructure Ltd, part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, announced a leadership reshuffle on Thursday with Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry stepping down as Chairman after more than a decade at the helm.
 
His son, Pallon Shapoorji Mistry, will join the board as a non-executive director.
 
“After serving on the board for more than 25 years, including over 13 years as its Chairman, to pave the way for smooth and seamless transition of leadership at Afcons and to reaffirm that Afcons continues to be a truly professionally managed organisation, I hereby tender my resignation as a non-executive director and from the position of Chairmanship with effect from August 28, 2025,” Mistry said in his resignation letter.
 
The board approved 61-year-old Shapoorji Mistry’s resignation at its meeting on Thursday, the company said in a stock exchange filing. He will assume the role of Chairman Emeritus, an honorary, non-board position without remuneration, to provide guidance and mentorship.
 
Mistry described Afcons as the “crown jewel” of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group in his resignation letter. He credited Afcons’ transformation from a domestic contractor into a global infrastructure player to the leadership of Executive Vice-Chairman Subramanian Krishnamurthy and his management team.
 
The board elevated Krishnamurthy to Executive Chairman, formalising his role in steering Afcons’ strategy and growth.
 
At the same time, Afcons appointed Pallon Mistry, 33, as an additional director in a non-executive, non-independent capacity, effective August 29, subject to shareholder approval. A graduate of Imperial College London with a background in strategic marketing, he is a director at Shapoorji Pallonji & Co Pvt Ltd and sits on several group boards and philanthropic trusts.
 
In his resignation letter, Shapoorji Mistry recommended Pallon’s induction to the Afcons board to “strengthen the alignment of Afcons’ long-term strategy with the Group’s vision” while preserving the professional independence of its leadership.
 
The transition marks a generational shift for the SP Group, ensuring continuity of promoter involvement at Afcons while reaffirming its professional management structure.
 
Afcons shares closed at Rs 421, down 3.2 per cent, with a market capitalisation of Rs 15,516 crore. The promoters own a 50 per cent stake in the company.
 
The SP Group, which holds an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons — the holding company of the Tata group — is currently in talks with the Tata group for an exit from the unlisted company.

Topics :Shapoorji Pallonji groupinfrastructure

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

