FY25 was a pivotal year for Jio Financial Services, says KV Kamath

The financial year 2024–25 was a pivotal one for Jio Financial Services, as the company scaled its business, entered new ventures, and secured key regulatory approvals, Chairman KV Kamath told shareholders.

“FY25 was a pivotal year for our company. During this period, we scaled our existing businesses, successfully operationalised new ventures, secured key regulatory approvals, and implemented a sophisticated data intelligence engine, which will form the backbone of our personalised and intelligent financial services offerings,” Kamath said at the annual general meeting.

He emphasised that, amidst the rise of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, institutions such as JFS have a critical role in addressing the diverse financial needs of individuals and businesses, ensuring deeper penetration of financial services across the country.

“With the rise of artificial intelligence and advanced analytics, we are on the verge of a fundamental shift in how we assess risk, offer credit, provide insurance, and democratise investment opportunities. In this context, organisations like ours will play a critical role,” Kamath said. Key milestones in FY25 included the joint venture with BlackRock to deliver world-class asset management services to Indian investors and a strategic partnership with Allianz to develop a comprehensive reinsurance and insurance framework. These alliances are expected to significantly enhance risk protection and investment access for individuals and businesses nationwide. He noted that achievements in building a robust digital public infrastructure have helped bridge the rural–urban divide, bringing millions of first-time users into the formal economy and enabling a digital ecosystem that is more inclusive and equitable.