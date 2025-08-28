Nalco to invest ₹30K crore in smelter and coal power plant, says CMD

National Aluminium Company (Nalco) plans to invest ₹30,000 crore in setting up a new aluminium smelter and an associated coal-based power plant over the next five years, Chairman and Managing Director Brijendra Pratap Singh said on August 28.

The state-run aluminium producer will allocate about ₹18,000 crore for establishing the proposed smelter in Odisha, Singh added.

He noted that the project would be financed through a mix of debt and internal resources. Another ₹12,000 crore has been earmarked for building a coal-based power plant, for which the company is currently in discussions with Coal India and NTPC.

As part of its growth strategy, Nalco is also looking to acquire new bauxite and coal mines to strengthen raw material security. Additionally, the company is exploring opportunities to bid for critical mineral mines in India.