Hindustan Zinc partners Epiroc to enhance safety in mining operations

Hindustan Zinc teams up with Epiroc to introduce collision avoidance systems, enhancing safety, efficiency, and sustainability across its underground mining operations in Rajasthan

As part of this partnership, Epiroc’s Collision Avoidance System will be introduced at the Sindesar Khurd Mine in Rajasthan.
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc (HZL) has signed a memorandum of agreement with Epiroc to enhance safety in mining operations. As part of this partnership, Epiroc’s Collision Avoidance System will be introduced at the Sindesar Khurd Mine in Rajasthan’s Rajsamand district, according to the release by HZL.
 
The pilot project will see the system fitted to 30 Low Profile Dump Trucks (LPDTs), which are vital for underground ore transport. The technology is designed to monitor the surroundings of vehicles, detect equipment and people nearby, and issue real-time visual and sound alerts. This improves operator awareness and strengthens overall risk management.
 
Advanced digital safety system 
The Collision Avoidance System combines proximity sensors, operator display units and wearable tags, all linked to a central platform. This integration allows continuous data collection and analysis, aiding in safety checks, compliance with regulations, and decision-making.
 
The system offers a flexible, modular design that can be integrated with existing equipment. Safety features include early warnings, operator guidance, and automatic interventions, reducing collision risks.
 
Rollout in phases 
The project will be carried out in two stages. In the first phase, the system will be installed, calibrated and tested on 30 LPDTs at Sindesar Khurd Mine, alongside operator training and ongoing maintenance. The second phase will expand the technology to Hindustan Zinc’s wider underground fleet across Rajasthan, creating a unified safety framework for all operations.
 
Arun Misra, CEO and whole-time director, HZL, said, “Strategic metals like zinc, lead and silver are fundamental to the clean energy transition and modern technologies. As the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, Hindustan Zinc embraces digital innovations that elevate safety while enhancing productivity. The integration of Epiroc’s Collision Avoidance System at mines will consolidate our commitment to operational excellence and technological leadership. This initiative will underpin further expansion of intelligent safety solutions across our operations, ensuring safe, smart and sustainable mining.”
 
Helena Hedblom, President and CEO – Epiroc AB, added, “Our collaboration with Hindustan Zinc represents a landmark advancement in mining safety technology. The Collision Avoidance System exemplifies how digital innovation delivers proactive risk reduction through intelligent sensing, real-time alerts and autonomous vehicle control. We are proud to partner with Hindustan Zinc in deploying this adaptable, scalable solution that safeguards personnel while enhancing operational resilience. Together, we are establishing a global benchmark for safer, more efficient underground mining operations.”
 
Exploring rare earths and critical minerals 
HZL is also looking to expand its portfolio into rare earths and other critical minerals, while exploring partnerships with global players for artificial intelligence- and drone-based exploration. The announcement was made by Chairperson Priya Agarwal Hebbar during the company’s 59th Annual General Meeting on Monday.
 
“We are evolving from being India's greatest and largest zinc and silver producing company to becoming a multi-metal future-enabling enterprise. We are actively pursuing copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, potash and rare earth elements, along with neodymium from monazite, antimony, graphite and germanium,” Hebbar said.
 
Focus on mineral security
  Hebbar also highlighted India’s efforts to strengthen its mineral security. She referred to the government’s fifth tranche of mineral block auctions, which for the first time included resources such as potash, tungsten and rare earth elements.
 
"In a significant step toward strengthening India's mineral security, the government conducted its fifth tranche auction, which for the first time included blocks of potash, tungsten and rare earth elements. HZL emerged as a successful bidder for these key critical mineral plots," Hebbar added.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

